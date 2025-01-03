Andal in Vraj 19

03-01-25 | Gopika , Tiruppavai
Neela Devi is awake but held back by Krishna. He does not allow her to open the door.
krishna, appearing to be asleep, has heard the appeals of Andal.
Andal persists : “O jaganmata! isn’t compassion your greatest quality? Couldn’t you recommend our case for surrender to your Lord, forgiving all our faults?!”
Little did Andal know that Krishna was actually eager to accept their surrender. Both were only competing - as to who will bless her first.
