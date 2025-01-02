Andal in Vraj 18

02-01-25 | Tiruppavai
Andal approaches the consort of Krishna, Nappinnai (known as Neela Devi, akin to Radha). Nappinnai is holding a ball of flowers, won in a play with Krishna. (Leela of the divine couple) That represents the world of the Jeevathmas.
Why seek the mother’s grace before surrendering to Krishna? Krishna may not excuse the transgressions of the soul. But the mother is an epitome of mercy. She will ask her Lord to pardon the sins of the soul and recommend Him to accept the child’s surrender.
