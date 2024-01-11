Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 26

Andal pleads with Krishna! “O compassion in a divine form! O blue gem! We seek implements to perform the sacred bath to complete the vow!”
Krishna, says, “O Gopis ! You say you have come to get materials from me for your vow and in the same breath say that You have come to enjoy My company. Those who desire my company need to eschew all other desires . Moreover, What is this vow that You refer to?”
The gopikas respond:
"O Krishna! the cowherds proposed this vow to gain auspiciousness. We readily agreed so that we can see you and sing Your glories. Although there is no direct injunction, we follow the traditions of our wise ancestors, or whenever there is a doubt.”
Krishna asks about the implements required for the vow.
The Gopikas say:
“Listen, these are what we require: white conches like Your great Panchajanyam which makes the earth tremble, giant size drums, musicians to sing your glory, decorative and auspicious lamps, flags (Garuda) and a big canopy.”
Krishna says: “oh! I have only one Panchajanya!?”
Andal responds, “Oh Mayavin! You are Vatapatrashayee! We know about your prowess. You can create anything with your mere thought. Kindly bless us with these things to complete our vow.”
