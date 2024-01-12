Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 27

The Gopis are ecstatic when Krishna fulfils their wish, giving them the required implements for the vow.
“O Govinda ! It’s a miracle how You win over your opponents with your grace. Furious Indra pours torrents of rain on Gokula, but you save the cowherds by lifting the Govardhana mountain like an umbrella. Realising his folly, Indra surrenders to You. (And Kamadhenu anoints you as ‘Govinda’) .
So also, you lose yourself easily to those who are devoted to You. What unlimited grace!! “Krishna, we’ve sung songs praising you. After completing a month-long vow, we’re blessed to earn a supreme gift. You!!
“we’ll wear new clothes, which have been worn and discarded by you. And you’ll adorn us with garlands and many ornaments— bracelets,shoulder ornaments , studs and golden flowers (for the ear), rings, anklets etc., “Then we’ll partake of rice with milk and covered with ghee, overflowing upto our elbows. And we will be overjoyed for eternity in Your company, serving You.”
