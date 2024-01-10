Gopika Geetam- Tiruppavai 25

Andal articulates her wish to Krishna:
“O Krishna!! Your avatara is always a mystery. You graced this earth as the son of a matchless one (Devaki) in a matchless night (Janmashtami) and grew up in secrecy under another matchless one (Yashoda). Was it to escape Kamsa?! No. You chose to be amongst your devotees in Gokula. This was not tolerated by Kamsa. You destroyed all his evil intentions by converting it into a fire in his belly.
“O Krishna! The one with overflowing love for his devotee! We cannot bear separation from you. We don’t need implements to complete the vow. We seek You as our boon!
“We will sing about your matchless wealth and that of Lakshmi, who is always beside you. Completely rid of all our worries, we’ll happily serve you both eternally.“
