Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 24

Krishna sits on the throne and looks all around.
The Gopikas led by Andal, hail the glorious qualities of Krishna.
“O’ Krishna! Hail to your feet which measured and blessed all the inhabitants of the universe!
“Hail to your feet that walked to beautiful Lanka and glory to your broad shoulders which vanquished Ravana!
“O Krishna, Hail to your fame, when we came to know that you killed shakatasura, even as a one-year-old.
“O Krishna! You swirled the calf Vathsasura using him as a javelin, threw him on Kapithasura (in the form of a tree) and killed both. You generated extra speed by bending your legs. Hail to those feet.
“Hail to your quality of kindness, which made you lift the Govardhana to save Gokula, as though it were a mere mushroom.
“Hail to the spear you wield, that wins over your enemies and removes their enmity without a trace!
“We’ve come here knowing that only you can give us refuge with grace and kindness. Please accept our servitude.“
