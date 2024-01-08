Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 23

After Krishna wakes up, Andal asks Him to come out in Royal style.
She elaborates:
"A lion is sleeping inside the mountain-cave during the rainy season with the lioness. After a long sleep it opens its eyes, as though emitting fire. It stretches its limbs and walks back and forth. Then, shakes its head in rapid movements to clear away fragments from its long and bushy mane, emitting a fragrance. It surveys the surroundings and walks out of the cave with a lithe, graceful gait. With each step, the lion increases the pace. The simhagathi. Then it gives out a deep roar, announcing its presence."
"O Yadava Simha! You should walk out of Your shrine in such an elegant manner, and sit comfortably on the perfectly suited throne. O Achyuta! Please have a look at us, and gracefully grant what we seek — the wealth of servitude."
