Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 22

Andal asks Krishna to open his eyes. And how!
“Oh Lord ! We have come to You in all humility, just as the humbled kings have gathered at your feet, realising the futility of their ambition to conquer the most beautiful places on earth.
“Oh Krishna ! Please look at us with those beautiful and soothing eyes, like the half blossomed lotus. And Kanna! don’t open it in a blink, as we cannot bear to behold the infinite brilliance like a thousand suns.
“Open it ever so slowly, like the small opening in each bell of an anklet, with the combined qualities of the sun and the moon.
Bless us with your first glance, which will free us from all our curses and give us moksha.”
