Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 21

Nappinnai opens the door and joins the gathering of the Gopis.
She says, “I was not being indifferent. I waited for the right time to advocate your cause.” The Gopikas are overjoyed.
Andal submits to Krishna:
“O Supreme Lord! You have the unique combination of having both compassion and power, which are usually mutually exclusive. It ensures your vow of giving refuge to all those who surrender to you. You have guaranteed earlier that those who understand the truth of Your avatara rahasya, will certainly reach You. (Gita)
Krishna!!
You are the Paravasudeva!
You are Vyuha avatara!
You are Rama and Krishna!
You manifest yourself as deities in temples! You are our Antaryami!
We have come here in all humility, devoid of all attachments, seeking refuge in Your lotus feet.”
