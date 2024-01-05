Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 20

Getting no answer, Andal realises they must have been really tired and asleep. She tries to wake up Nappinnai and Krishna again, with humility.
She first addresses Krishna: “O Krishna!! Wake up! You are in the forefront of all the devas, preventing and removing all their fears. You possess all benevolent qualities. You are Sarvaloka sharanya — the sole refuge for the all the worlds.”
Turning to Nappinnai she says, “O lady of incomparable beauty! O Lakshmi! You are the repository of all good qualities! Please wake up! We beseech you to give us the fan, the mirror and your dear Lord as well, to complete our vow and serve you. Please help us to prepare for the ceremonial bath now itself.”
