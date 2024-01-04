Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 19

Andal tries to wake up Krishna.
Nappinnai tries to open the door, but krishna holds her down, and doesn’t allow her to open the door. Actually the divine couple compete with each other, although lightheartedly, to show who is more graceful than the other.
Andal says: “O krishna! Maybe you cannot get up! But you can at least open your mouth, just to say you have given us refuge?!”
Now she turns to Nappinnai “O lady with wide eyes! You’re not letting Krishna go. You fear you cannot bear the separation from Him even for a moment. This is neither just on your part, nor does it vouch for your unbounded mercy. Please recommend us to Krishna to grant us refuge.”
