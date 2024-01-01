Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 16

In the previous ten verses, Andal awakens the ten indriyas (the five karmendriyas and the five Gyanendriyas).
Today she awakens the eleventh and most important of them all, the mind (manas). The mind is the reason for both attachment and moksha. (Mana yEva manushyANAm kaaraNam Bhandha-mOkshayO:).
Krishna is present in the lotus of our heart. It is His temple. The manas protects that temple (Dwarapalaka).
Andal says : “We have come here with a pure heart to wake up Krishna. He has already assured us that he will meet us all (in the Gita).”
Andal persuades the mind to clean up the factors (rajas and tamas) inhibiting the seeker from realising the Krishna within.
