Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 17

Next, Andal goes on to wake up Nandagopa, Yashoda, Baladeva and Krishna.
Andal refers to three elements, absolutely necessary to reach Krishna.
1. The sky refers to the omnipresent Vishnu.
2. Water suggests meditating on Krishna with devotion.
3. Food is Krishna, the ultimate destination of a seeker.
Andal wakes up Nandagopa: “You are generous, valorous and wealthy. You give away food, clothing and water to all seekers. But these are very perishable. Please give us our dear and everlasting one (Krishna)!!”
Then, Andal addresses Yashoda: “You are the most fortunate one to have Krishna as your son. You are the brightest lamp of the cowherds. You and Nandagopa are the very presence of Sri Narayana and Lakshmi in Gokula.”
She mentions her favourite avatara of Trivikrama who pierced the skies to bring down water. The water which flowed down from his foot suggests the way His name is to be meditated: like a smooth and continuous flow of oil.
His sacred feet touched.
