Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 15

Andal says Krishna is happy with His devotees. But he is happier when the devotee is His devotee’s devotee.
At times there are conversations where there will be unnecessary blames, pointing out faults, albeit just to tease.
When the devotee was a bit late in coming out to join the gathering, the girls make sarcastic remarks without knowing the actual reason. The devotee asks them to avoid harshness. Then she comes out and takes the blame upon herself although she was not at fault. This is the quality of a Bhagavatha bhakta.
Andal is actually awakening the jiva to come out from the cage of worldly affairs to sing the glory of Krishna.
No comments:
Post a Comment