Goverdhana - The wrath of Indra

Vraja is busy preparing for Indra’s worship.
Krishna questions Indra's worship.
Nanda, the Vraja chieftain, says that they worship Indra, as he benevolently showers rains, the lifeline of all.
Krishna refutes it saying it is Goverdhan which provides them all the necessities and is a visible benefactor, just as the cows, the fire and the sages. So he suggests that the offerings should be directed towards them instead.
Indra is angered. Riding on his mighty Airavata and armed with vajra (thunderbolt), he unleashes powerful clouds with an intent to create havoc on the people of Vraja.
The frightened Gopas seek refuge in Krishna's feet.
(Here, Krishna playfully closes his ears, as though irked by the thundering Indra. -- This is based on. a bronze sculpture from Therezhundur, in Tamil Nadu.)
