Bala Leela

Grace to the wives of Sages: The cowherds led by Krishna wander too far into the forest. They are hungry. Krishna says, “There is a Yaga being conducted nearby. Go and tell the sages that Balarama and Krishna are here and they have sent us to seek food.”
The boys go and convey Krishna’s message to the sages. The sages are busy with the yagna and pay no heed.
The cowherds return empty handed. An amused Krishna sends them back again, this time makes them approach the wives of the sages.
The sages wives are overwhelmed that their Lord is here. In an instant, they pick up lunch that was ready for the yagna and rush to Krishna ignoring the sages' protests.
They find Krishna standing in style, bedecked with flowers, with random mineral designs on his body, twirling a lotus in his hand.
The sages are remorseful and lament that their rituals prevented them from welcoming Krishna, the very Lord of those rituals, even when he came in person. And their wives happily fed Krishna and his friends out of love for him.
