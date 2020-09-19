To protect Vraja from Indra's onslaught, Krishna uproots and lifts Mount Goverdhana with one hand just as a child would pull out a mushroom.
"Dear folks, Don't fear ! Come under the umbrella of Goverdhana," he says. The village folk along with their cattle enter the crater for protection. Krishna holds the mountain undeterred for seven days.
Indra, realising his folly, stops the rain and surrenders to Krishna. Krishna places the Goverdhana back in its place.
The people of Vraja celebrate Krishna.
