Vrindavan is the land where Lord Krishna spent his childhood and adolescence. This idyllic forest, located on the banks of the Yamuna River, is where the various Leelas of Krishna with his devotees happened, especially the gopis (cowherd girls), the most prominent being Radha.
Vrindavan is where Krishna wandered, played his flute, and performed miraculous feats. It is the stage for the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. Vrindavan symbolises the soul's yearning for union with the Divine. The place is imbued with this devotion, attracting devotees who seek to connect with Krishna's presence and experience the bliss associated with his pastimes.
Vrindavan Vihari often depicts Krishna in a relaxed and ecstatic state, surrounded by the beauty of Vrindavan.
