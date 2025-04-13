Udupi Krishna
Udupi Krishna is the presiding deity of the Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka. The idol is believed to have been miraculously obtained by the great Guru Sri Madhvacharya. Devotees view the Lord through a nine-holed window called the "Kanakana Kindi."
The churner in the context of Udupi Krishna alludes to the divine play of the young Lord Krishna, who was fond of butter. However, on a deeper spiritual level, this is a metaphor for the human mind. Just as churning buttermilk yields butter, so too does the focused and persistent churning of one's thoughts and consciousness lead to the 'butter of life' – wisdom, enlightenment, and a connection with Krishna.
