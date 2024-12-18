Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Dec 18, 2024
Andal in Vraj 03 - The glory of Vamana
Andal hails the glory of Vamana who curbed the pride of Mahabali.
The vow of austerities when complete will bring in bountiful rains. She also commends the services of the graceful gurus.
December 18, 2024
#krishnafortoday
andal
austerities
Dashavathara
Gopika
Margazhi
monsoon
Tiruppavai
Vamana
vraj
Vrindavan
Watercolour on Paper
