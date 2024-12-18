Dec 18, 2024

Andal in Vraj 03 - The glory of Vamana

 Andal hails the glory of Vamana who curbed the pride of Mahabali. 
The vow of austerities when complete will bring in bountiful rains.  She also commends the services of the  graceful gurus.



