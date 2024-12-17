Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Dec 17, 2024
Andal in Vraj - 02
Andal specifies the restraints while observing a vrata. Avoiding luxury, keeping the senses in check (like the tortoise) etc., which hinder the austerities.
at
December 17, 2024
Labels:
#krishnafortoday
,
andal
,
Tiruppavai
,
vraj
,
Vrindavan
,
Watercolour on Paper
No comments:
Post a Comment