Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 11

Andal continues to highlight the greatness of our acharyas. They open up their spectrum of knowledge to their best disciple — like a peacock spreads its tail to dance. This best disciple is humble like the snake, which shrinks the hood when getting into its hole — and clings to the acharya like the creeper to a tree. Andal offers a simple solution for the people struggling with life and searching for a way out of the morass: “Krishna bhakti !!” Krishna, dark like the monsoon cloud, was born just to protect the cows - like a mother would. His boundless grace , simplicity and adorable qualities are an inexhaustible treasure to enjoy in our minds — over and over again. The easiest, exciting and practicable way of life, for survival and salvation.
No comments:
Post a Comment