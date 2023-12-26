Dec 26, 2023

Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 10

Andal wakes up a wise girl who has realised the supreme, Narayana. She stresses the glory of Tulasi and the Sattva guna. The Lord’s favourite is Tulasi. He wears a garland of Tulasi as a crown.  She refers to Kumbhakarna, whose tamasa guna led to his downfall. (the brothers Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Vibheeshana —  represent the Rajas, Tamas and Satva guna respectively.) Narayana gives supreme importance to sattva guna, as demonstrated by Vibheeshana.  Andal addresses the realised girl as a precious vessel which can hold the best of qualities.



