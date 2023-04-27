The cow represents the soul (jeevatma)/devotee. Krishna lifts the jeevatma over his head. The jeevatma's trust is unwavering towards the Supreme. The Lord grants that confidence by saying, “surrender - and think about me. Your daily needs and security are my responsibility…”
Yogakshema means that Lord Krishna takes care of his devotees and shoulders their responsibilities. This work of art represents this concept through a cow, symbolizing devotees, positioned above Lord Krishna's head, signifying the exalted position where he looks after them. This painting is a beautiful depiction of the unwavering devotion that Krishna's followers have towards Him, knowing fully well that he is always there to take care.
"Yogakshemam Vahamyaham" is a phrase that Krishna uses in Srimad Bhagavad Gita (9-22).
Yogakshema means that Lord Krishna takes care of his devotees and shoulders their responsibilities. This work of art represents this concept through a cow, symbolizing devotees, positioned above Lord Krishna's head, signifying the exalted position where he looks after them. This painting is a beautiful depiction of the unwavering devotion that Krishna's followers have towards Him, knowing fully well that he is always there to take care.
"Yogakshemam Vahamyaham" is a phrase that Krishna uses in Srimad Bhagavad Gita (9-22).
No comments:
Post a Comment