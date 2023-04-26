New Forever - A Captivating Series of Paintings on Krishna by Artist Keshav
Krishna, the embodiment of love, joy, and wisdom, has been a source of inspiration for artists, poets, and musicians for centuries. The eternal charm of Krishna's persona has never ceased to inspire creativity and imagination.
One such artist who has explored the mystique of Lord Krishna in his paintings is Keshav, a contemporary artist based in India. His paintings on Indian art is predominantly based on the stories (Leelas) of krishna.
"New Forever," is a celebration of the timeless persona of Krishna.
Are Krishna's teachings and stories relevant now? The more one explores, the more one realises how deep-rooted his spiritual messages are. Forever relevant.
The New Forever series is a tribute to the eternal charm of Krishna. Krishna’s teachings and his deeds, which he does as a sport, are as relevant today as they were thousand of years ago.
If you're an art enthusiast or a spiritual seeker, the New Forever series is for you. New styles, experimentations with techniques, inspirations from our glorious masters of the past.
Subscribe to our newsletter to get regular updates and exclusive content on the artworks. Let's celebrate Krishna - New Forever.
No comments:
Post a Comment