Trivikrama #watercolour #Krishnafortoday

Vishnu incarnates as Vamana, a dwarf.
As a brahmachari, Vamana attends a Yagna performed by king Mahabali.
He seeks land measuring three steps.
Mahabali laughs and suggests that Vamana can ask for more. Vamana says that he is content with just three.
After the formalities are completed, Vamana assumes a cosmic form as Trivikrama.
With one step he measures the entire earth. With the second, he measures the other worlds until there is no more space for the third step.
Mahabali offers himself.
(Vishnu always has Lakshmi in his chest.
As he comes as a brahmachari, he hides Lakshmi with a deer skin. When he assumes the cosmic form, Lakshmi is revealed. )
