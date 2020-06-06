Parthasarathy #Krishnafortoday

Parthasarathy:
In the Kurukshetra war, Krishna was the charioteer of Arjuna.
Krishna loved his horses and took good care of them.
He fed them with grain and water at appropriate intervals.
He brushed their mane and coat and checked their hoofs, all the while patting and talking to them with compassion.
It was so soothing for the battle-weary horses.
Each horse's need was different and Krishna knew their minds.
The horses could understand every subtle hints of their master while negotiating through the battlefield.
They also coordinated with the other horses while yoked to the chariot.
And victory was not far away.
