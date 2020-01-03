Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Jan 3, 2020
GodOpanishad 18
#Tiruppavai 18 - the Jeevatman's need for Lakshmi's mandatory recommendation to reach the goal. Krishna and Lakshmi compete with each other to shower their grace on AndaL #watercolour #Krishnafortoday
Posted by
keshav keshav
at
3.1.20
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment