Jan 2, 2020

GodOpanishad 17

Nandagopala is known for his philanthropy. He provides food, water and clothing to all of Gokula. #AndaL wants him to give her Krishna, who is everything. #Tiruppavai 17 #Yashoda #watercolour #Krishnafortoday


