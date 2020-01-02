Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Jan 2, 2020
GodOpanishad 17
Nandagopala is known for his philanthropy. He provides food, water and clothing to all of Gokula. #AndaL wants him to give her Krishna, who is everything. #Tiruppavai 17 #Yashoda #watercolour #Krishnafortoday
