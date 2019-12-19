Dec 19, 2019

GodOpanishad #Tiruppavai 03

191219 _Uthama #Godopanishad _#Tiruppavai 03 #watercolour #Krishnafortoday
The benefits of singing the praises of Uthama (Vamana). The cows (guru) are very generous in imparting knowledge.


