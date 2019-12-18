Dec 18, 2019

Godopanishad :Tiruppavai 02- Bhagavad Ruchi

Andal's focus is on Ruchi and Vishwasam (belief). Instead of struggling to refrain from worldly things, she suggests strengthening the ruchi in the Supreme, which automatically sets us on the divine path. 
