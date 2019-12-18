Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Dec 18, 2019
Godopanishad :Tiruppavai 02- Bhagavad Ruchi
Andal's focus is on Ruchi and Vishwasam (belief). Instead of struggling to refrain from worldly things, she suggests strengthening the ruchi in the Supreme, which automatically sets us on the divine path.
Posted by
keshav keshav
at
18.12.19
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment