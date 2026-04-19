Kamakshi and Mahaperiva

10-04-26 | Utsav , Devi , Guru and Devotee
Sri Rama Jayam
Guru Sharanam
Srimathi Padma Vaidyanathan, is an Upasaka of Sri Raghavendra and Sri Mahaperiyava. They keep speaking to her in order to bless many devotees.
A few weeks back, the Paramacharya (Thatha, as she addresses him) she was asked to get a picture of Sri Kamakshi, clad in a green saree. Immediately, Smt. Padma Vaidyanathan tried to fetch such a Kamakshi and tried many shops. She could not get what she wanted. She left it to Periyava to find a solution.
Sri Gurunatha blessed her and suggested the form of a grand Kamakshi akin to an Ai interpretation. Now her task was to translate the image into a full-fledged painting.
At this moment, a friend of Smt Padma Amma, Smt Veena (also a devotee Sri Thatha), suggested that her friend’s husband was an artist for a popular magazine and he can be approached.
Immediately, both Smt Padma Amma and Smt Veena, approached the artist with the specific request. He accepted to paint Kamashi ambaL considering it a blessing and began immediately on an auspicious date and time fixed by Sri Thatha.
But the form of AmbaL was elusive. Each time a preview was shown (through WhatsApp) there were corrections suggested by Thatha. And some additions, like Amba should be seated on a SriChakra. He mentioned some flaws in the proportions and the ornaments. He also pointed out geometrical errors in the Srichakra. The painting was stuck for some time. Even after repeated attempts and corrections, the painting of AmbaL was quite elusive for the artist. The errors never seemed to end.
He never had felt such a predicament anytime in his career as an artist. But he realized he lacked something.
He felt so diffident and he felt everything about his career was at stake. Can he continue?
This mood was conveyed to Smt Padma Amma. Sri Thatha asked Smt Padma Amma to approach the artist and bless his brushes and colors, after placing it in Periyava’s feet. Smt Padma immediately did so. But despite this, there seemed to be a problem. This time, Sri Thatha asked why the artist has not prayed to MahaGanapathy before commencing the work. It was because of that, it was not progressing well. This was also done by the artist, albeit half-hearted. He resumed painting with inspiration.
It was then the magic began to evolve on the canvas. There was this beautiful song, “Srichakraraja simhasaneshwari..” the lyrics which mirrored the subject, kept repeating in his mind while he painted. He felt as though his hands were being guided by Periyava himself. Then day by day, the painting progressed. Each day the development of the work was shared with Smt Padma Amma for suggestions or any detail which may be missing. Periyava’s face had to be bright and beaming. His face shifted a bit, for proportional reasons. Perhaps, the artist thought, Periyava did not want his face obstructing the SriChakra. Once the face of Ambal and Mahaperiyava in the painting was cleared, the rest of the painting fell in place. In due course, The painting was complete. The artist felt it was not done by a human hand. It was Sri Raghavendra swamy and Sri Mahaperiyava who created the entire work, teaching the nuances of painting and guiding the artist at every moment. The artist felt he was just an instrument - and what a blessing it was.
When the word of completion was communicated to Smt. Padma Amma, she sent the work to SriVidya upasaka Sri Prabhu Sarma. He said it was ‘adbhutam’. Then only it was decided to take the painting to Sri Thatha’s home. With Thatha’s complete blessing, it was installed in Thatha’s sannidhanam on a Thursday, 16th April 2026. Smt Padma Amma thought of Akshaya trithiya, as the most appropriate date for this, but was surprised in the change in date. But, Sri Krishna Prasad achar quoted mantras which said that Kamakshi Ambal’s prathishta was consecrated on a chaturdasi only, and prayed to Her. Then it was crystal clear. All that happened was a wonderful and divine episode in this kaliyuga, which was orchestrated by Mantralaya Mahaprabhu Sri Raghavendra Swami and Sri Kanchi mahaperiyava together.
————
With
Smt. Padma Vaidyanathan, Smt. Veena
And written by Sri Mannai Narayanan, an astrologer and devotee of Thatha and Mahaperiyava.
Your’s truly, is the artist.
Periyava sharanam.
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