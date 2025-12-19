Tiruppavai 04

19-12-25 | Bhagavatha , Gopika , Tiruppavai
Andal assures the children that their vow will bring rains. She decides to ensure that the rains pour in time.
Varuna is the rain god. Andal prays to him. She instructs him not to hold back on the rains. She also describes the process of distributing the rain without discrimination.
“O’ Lord! Be liberal with the rains. You should go deep down the sea and draw as much of water as you can. Then with a thundering sound, you should go up the sky slowly."
“O’ Lord! You should become as dark as the primordial cause of the world, Lord Padmanabha* of broad shoulders — shining like the divine discus Sudarshana and roaring thunderously like the divine conch Paanchajanya."
“Then you can rain water on the earth like the powerful Sharnga (bow) releases a shower of arrows."
“When you help little girls like us by showering the much needed rains, it will be your service to the Supreme one and world alike.
So with full of happiness, let the rains pour."
(The lotus which Andal holds suggests Lord Padmanabha.)
