Tiruppavai 03

TIruppavai 0318-12-25 | Bhagavatha , Gopika , Tiruppavai , Dashavatara , Guru and Devotee
Andal leads the way to the sacred bath, as a part of their austerities, singing the glory of Trivikrama. The one who conquered the three worlds in just two strides, with the third step on Mahabali’s head. She calls him Uthama (Who can be so benevolent, to claim his own property in alms!)
She begins to list out the benefits of completing these austerities:
“This vow will help our land receive copious rains thrice a month in equal intervals, bringing in prosperity, bountiful crops* of red paddy etc.,
The fish will jump about amidst tall stalks of large red paddy crops.
The bees hovering over the flowers will drink honey and fall asleep amidst the petals.
The generous cows, will yield milk profusely by a mere touch on their udders.
Thus, the whole country will be filled with good wealth and prosperity which will be unhindered.”
————
(Notes for the seeker: )
Rains three times a month: attaining fruits of the austerities - When the disciple surrenders (Saranagathi) to the Supreme, initiated by the Acharya.
The strong fish jumping with joy in the paddy fields: Happy Acharyas , who recognize that their efforts have borne fruit .
Narayana is the bee who sleeps in our heart (Hrdaya Kamalam) without worry, like a content farmer who has realized abundant crops. His work through his AchAryAs has been successful.
Generous cows : The most generous Acharyas, who just need a small nudge to explain any doubt in detail, without expecting anything in return.
*(In olden times, it was the practice of the farmers sing ‘Raghu Rama’ while transplanting paddy seedlings).
No comments:
Post a Comment