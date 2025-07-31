सर्वोपनिषदो गावो
दोग्धा गोपालनन्दनः
पार्थो वत्सः सुधीर्भोक्ता
दुग्धं गीतामृतं महत्
sarvopaniṣado gāvo
dogdhā gopālanandanaḥ
pārtho vatsaḥ sudhīrbhoktā
dugdhaṃ gītāmṛtaṃ mahat
This depicts Shloka 4 of the Gita Dhyana, which begins with "Sarvopanishado gavo…”, encapsulates the essence of the Bhagavad Gita by likening it to a cow. In this metaphor, all the Upanishads, the ancient philosophical texts, are envisioned as cows. The cowherd boy, Krishna Himself, takes on the role of the milker, drawing forth the nourishing milk. Arjuna, is depicted as the calf, eagerly waiting to drink.
The milk that is yielded is the Gitamrita – the nectar of the Bhagavad Gita. This is the distilled wisdom of all the Upanishads, for the benefit of all Jeevatmas. It offers insights into Karma (action), Jnana (knowledge) and Bhakti (devotion). It’s guides devotees towards Ananda - eternal bliss.
