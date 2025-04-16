Imagine you're a little seed, okay? You're all tucked in the soil, and you have everything you need inside you to become a big plant. But sometimes, you might worry, right? "Will I get enough water? Will the sun shine on me? What if a big bug tries to eat me?"
Well, imagine Krishna, your best friend in the whole universe, whispering to you, "Don't you worry, little seed. Yogakshemam vahamyaham."
That's a Sanskrit word, but it means, "I take care of what you need, and I protect what you have."
See, "yoga" here is like getting everything you need to grow – the right amount of sunshine, water, and food from the soil. It's like Krishna making sure you have everything to become a strong, healthy plant.
And "kshema" is like Krishna protecting you from anything that could hurt you – keeping those hungry bugs away, making sure the big winds don't knock you over before you're strong enough.
So, when Krishna says, "Yogakshemam vahamyaham," it's like him giving you a big hug and saying, "I've got you. I'll make sure you have everything you need, and I'll keep you safe." You just need to try your best to grow, and Krishna will take care of the rest!
The cow licking the feet of Lord represents the Vatsalya bhava, the motherly compassion that Krishna shows to all devotees who surrender to him and means that Krishna personally bears the burden of maintaining his devotees.
Source: This quote is from the Bhagavad Gita, Chapter 9, Verse 22. It is part of Krishna's promise to those who are devoted to Him and think of Him constantly.
Verse in Sanskrit:
अनन्याश्चिन्तयन्तो मां ये जनाः पर्युपासते ।
तेषां नित्याभियुक्तानां योगक्षेमं वहाम्यहम् ॥ २२ ॥
