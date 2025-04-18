Krishna has a special name, Govinda. It means He's super compassionate and loving, especially to cows, but really to everyone (While Go literally means a cow, it represents life itself (jeevatma)). Think of Him like the kindest one who looks after all the souls, like the spark inside you and me. He cares for every single creature, no matter how small.
When we love Govinda back – like being His best friend and trusting Him completely (this loving friendship is called bhakti), He makes sure they feel safe and brings them so much happiness. Loving Govinda fills with a deep, warm, happy feeling inside, like the best kind of sunshine that doesn't go away. It's the ultimate joy (called Ananda).
Did you notice the hallmark on His forehead just as it is for Tirupati Srinivasa - also Govinda?
