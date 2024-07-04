Sudama - Sudama is a childhood friend of Krishna.
He lives in abject poverty. His wife suggests that he seek the help of Krishna. Sudama travels to Dwaraka with a small bundle of puffed rice, borrowed from neighbours, to be given to Krishna.
Krishna joyfully welcomes his loving friend with open arms and treats him royally. He is made to sit on Krishna’s throne. Krishna washes his feet and massages it for having walked such a long distance. Krishna’s wife, Rukmini (who is none other than Lakshmi) fans him with a fly whisk.
Krishna spots something tucked around Sudama’s waist and reaches for it. He opens the bundle and is overjoyed to see puffed rice, his favourite. He takes two handfuls.
They recollect their student days in Sandipani Ashram.
Sudama, who came to seek help from Krishna, does not ask for any help.
He takes leave of krishna and eventually reaches his village only to find a palace where his home was. He then realises that Krishna has blessed him with all riches.
Krishna, a bhaktaparadeena, always celebrates his devotees.
