Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Feb 9, 2024
Sri Nrusingha Besha / Sri Narasimha
Drawn in Odisha Patachitra style of painting. The utsav murthy in Puri Sri Jagganath temple was taken out in procession in April 2020 during the Corona outbreak. The last time this occurred was in 1905 during the great epidemic (Source: Twitter).
February 09, 2024
