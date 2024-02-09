Feb 9, 2024

Sri Nrusingha Besha / Sri Narasimha

Drawn in Odisha Patachitra style of painting. The utsav murthy in Puri Sri Jagganath temple was taken out in procession in April 2020 during the Corona outbreak. The last time this occurred was in 1905 during the great epidemic (Source: Twitter).




