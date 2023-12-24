Gopika Geetham - Tiruppavai 08

ANDAL: “O enthusiastic girl! Wake up! Let’s hurry to receive the Acharya’s grace. Until we’re blessed by the Acharya, it is a night of total darkness. After surrendering, it is the onset of a bright dawn for the seeker. Krishna says in the Gita that he prefers a gyani the most. O joyous girl! You are a gyani. You should be at the forefront of our gathering. Our Acharya will lead us to the presence of the Lord of Lords, Devadiraja. He will be elated and inquire carefully and grant us the appropriate fruit of our austerities.”
No comments:
Post a Comment