Gopika Geetam - Tiruppavai 13

Next, Andal finds a learned girl lying on bed. She was already awake, but kept aloof from the proceedings.
Andal says: “Oh doe-eyed girl! The others have already joined the congregation. They went singing the praise of Krishna, who tore open the mouth of the crane, BakAsura; and of Rama, who gave refuge to Vibheeshana and vanquished Ravana”.
Andal understands that the girl’s learning gave her a glimpse of bliss.
“Instead of plunging yourself deeper into krishnanubhava, why are you whiling away your time? O blessed one, please share the intricate details of the knowledge you’ve gained from the Acharya upadeshas.”
