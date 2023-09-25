Today (25092023) we celebrate our Acharya, Swamy Nigamantha Mahadesika. A Srivaishnava guru and a polymath, he wrote several works in Sanskrit,Tamizh, Prakrit and Manipravalam. He is considered to be an avatara of the Divine bell of Sri Venkateshwara (Tirumala).
Inspired by Swami Desika’s poetry and visual imagery from young age, I have attempted bring out his divine and elevating thoughts. 1.Dehaleesha stuthi 2. Desika's acharya parampara depicted in a bell (Ghantavatara) and an ode to Lakshminarasimha (Kamasikashtaka)
Swamy Desikan explains to his wife, about the coins in the bhiksha from devotees, as worms.
Defeating the challenge from a snake charmer
Sculpting his image
In his epic compositions, Yadavabhyudama (on Sri Krishna) and Sri Padukasahasram (on the attributes of Sri Paduka Devi)he has composed his verse in visual arrangement, called chitra paddhati. The knight movement in the chess board is just a sample. My visual journey was very much guided by this Acharya. His ideas inspired and taught me. Acharya Devo Bhava.
