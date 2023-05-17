Guru Krupa

Swan (hamsa) is a symbol of knowledge and is supposed to have the ability to discern milk from water (Neera ksheera vivek). A paramahans is a guru who imbibes the good and ignore what is not - and teaches this skill to the student. Also, swan has the shape of a conch (shankh) - a shape that follows the fibonacci series - also called the divine or golden ratio. A student walks the path shown by Guru.
Inverted triangle is the jeevatma. The supreme. The guru is the boat who takes us to the paramathma.The left side steps are shown. The acharyas lead and the sishya follows. The falling lines shown below the disciple hints at sharanagathi- falling like a stick.
