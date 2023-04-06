Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Apr 6, 2023
SriRam and Hanuman
It is such a humbling experience studying from our masters
#Sriramaswamytemple #Kumbakonam #sculpture #bhakti
at
April 06, 2023
Labels:
#krishnafortoday
,
Bhakti
,
Hanuman
,
Ramayana
,
Sri Rama
,
Utsav
,
Watercolour on Paper
