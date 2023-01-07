Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Jan 7, 2023
Krishnanubhava - 23
“O Krishna! O Narayana, seated in the lotus of all our hearts! We would like to see you come out with the majestic gait of a lion.”
at
January 07, 2023
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
#krishnafortoday
,
andal
,
Bhagavatha
,
Krishnanubhavam
,
Narasimha
,
Shloka
,
Tiruppavai
,
Vishnu
,
Watercolour on Paper
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment