Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Jan 5, 2023
Krishnanubhava 21
“O Krishna! Jyothi Swaroopa! You are powerful and yet compassionate! Through the guidance of the Guru and Bhagavathas, we realise our faults. We seek refuge in you."
January 05, 2023
