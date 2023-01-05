Jan 5, 2023

Krishnanubhava 21

“O Krishna! Jyothi Swaroopa! You are powerful and yet compassionate! Through the guidance of the Guru and Bhagavathas, we realise our faults. We seek refuge in you."



