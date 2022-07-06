Jul 6, 2022

Navaneetha Krishna

 

Krishna steals butter and turns around to get away. 

Yashoda stood there.

He hesitates, one step forward wanting to get away and another placed firmly,  not wanting to run.

Bhakti wins.

Ref: Gopala Vimshati



