Krishna for Today
A selection of drawings and paintings by Keshav
Jul 6, 2022
Navaneetha Krishna
Krishna steals butter and turns around to get away.
Yashoda stood there.
He hesitates, one step forward wanting to get away and another placed firmly, not wanting to run.
Bhakti wins.
Ref: Gopala Vimshati
