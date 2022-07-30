Krishnapremi: The orangutan means the wise man of the forest. It has an orange coat suggesting renunciation. Here he is used as a symbol of detachment and surrender to God. So he is Krishnapremi.
Surrender: Krishnapremi surrenders to Krishna. The peacock feathers represent the leaves of a tree (at the top half). Water from the root reaches the leaves keeping them "attached" to the tree. When the water dries, the leaves are shed signifying detachment shown as brown leaves (at the bottom half) of the painting.
