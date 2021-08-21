Bhagiratha's mighty penance was instrumental in bringing down the heavenly river Ganga. Krishna, as Vamana the dwarf, takes a majestic form and raises his second step to the skies to humble Mahabali. On this occasion, Brahma, on a lotus chariot drawn by swans, washes Krishna's feet which becomes the Ganga (Brahma kadigina Padamu). Siva prepares himself standing atop the Himalayas, untying His locks of matter hair, to contain the force of Ganga on his head. Swamy Desikan, depicts this in his Shloka Dehalisa Stuthi, his observation on the stars in the sky. First it becomes the garland on Vamana's neck, when He grows bigger it becomes the girdle and finally it is just an anklet for His leg. This glorious spectacle, happens in a matter of seconds, where all the three manifestations of Krishna come together for the benefit of humanity.
