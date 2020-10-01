Krishna Leela - The Wrestling Ring

The wrestling match began. Balarama and Krishna engaged with the wrestlers and played by the rules. Bugles and kettledrums played all around. One by one the wrestlers fell to the heavy blows of the boys. With their quick movements, imaginative combinations and use of skilled techniques, the boys proved their superiority. The other wrestlers ran away.
Kamsa was unable to bear this. He stops the trumpets and drums. He shouts "Kick the ill-behaved boys out of town!! Capture Nanda and tie him up! Let Vasudeva and my father Ugrasena, who are in the enemy camp be killed immediately!!" He drew his sword and prepares to fight.
Krishna gets angry. Even while Balarama tackled the other guards who came up against them, Krishna sprang up like an eagle and climbed to the top where Kamsa was seated. He caught him by the hair and pulled him down to the ground - and killed him.
Mathura heaved a sigh of relief.
